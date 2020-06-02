Skip to content
Photos: More violence shakes the US
Nation & World News
by: Nexstar Media Wire and Associated Press
Posted:
Jun 2, 2020 / 10:24 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 2, 2020 / 10:24 AM EDT
Protestors are tear gassed as the police disperse them near the White House on June 1, 2020 as demonstrations against George Floyd’s death continue.(Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
President Donald Trump walks from the White House through Lafayette Park to visit St. John’s Church Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
A demonstrator is taken into custody by police near the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Police officers clash with protestors near the White House on June 1, 2020 as demonstrations against George Floyd’s death continue.(Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images)
Police officers wearing riot gear push back demonstrators next to St. John’s Episcopal Church outside of the White House. (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images)
A demonstrator is doused with water and milk after being hit with pepper spray during a protest on June 1, 2020 in downtown Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
President Trump waves to journalists as he returns to the White House after posing for photographs in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
A man runs from police officers in Oakland, California on Monday. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A person enters a store through a broken window Monday, June 1, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Protesters raise their fists during a rally Monday, June 1, 2020, in Las Vegas, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Protesters raise their fists in Washington Square Park in New York during a demonstration to protest the death of George Floyd, who died on May 25 in Minneapolis police custody. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
A man takes part in a protest rally in Richmond, Va., Monday, June 1, 2020, against the death of George Floyd. Wallace/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Philadelphia police and Pennsylvania National Guard take a knee at the suggestion of Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton, unseen, outside Philadelphia Police headquarters in Philadelphia, Monday, June 1, 2020 during a march calling for justice over the death of George Floyd, Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Monday, June 1, 2020, near the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Chief of Department of the New York City Police, Terence Monahan, takes a knee with activists as protesters paused while walking in New York, Monday, June 1, 2020. Demonstrators took to the streets of New York to protest the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after he was pinned at the neck by a Minneapolis police officer. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Police begin to clear demonstrators as they protest the death of George Floyd near the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Demonstrators kneel in front of a line of police officers during a protest near the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Two military humvees block a roadway near the White House. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Law enforcement officers monitor a protest in downtown Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Demonstrators confront law enforcement during a protest in downtown Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
A protester is arrested by Metropolitan Police officers during a protest in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
A boarded up Zara store in Manhattan in New York City. (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)
