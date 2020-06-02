Photos: More violence shakes the US

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The base of a massive Confederate monument in Alabama's largest city was all that remained Tuesday after crews dismantled the towering obelisk and trucked it away in pieces. Other symbols came down elsewhere, leaving an empty pedestal and a bare flagpole.

Workers hired by the city of Birmingham began removing the top portion of the 115-year-old monument from Linn Park late Monday. By daybreak, the pedestal was the only thing left, covered with graffiti and pock marks from protests against police brutality.