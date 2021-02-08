PHOTOS: Tom Brady celebrates Super Bowl win with his 3 kids, wife Gisele Bündchen

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady walks off the field with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, left, and their family after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gisele Bündchen was ever the proud wife as she watched her husband, Tom Brady make history again on Sunday.

The Brazilian supermodel and the couple’s three children watched from the sidelines at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as Brady and the Bucs claimed a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The couple has two children, Vivian, 8, and Benjamin, 11. Brady shares his 13-year-old son Jack with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan.

After the win, Bündchen shared video on her Instagram Stories of daughter Vivian jumping up and down and yelling “we won!” as her son Jack applauded.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady kisses wife Gisele Bundchen after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady kisses wife Gisele Bundchen after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady kisses wife Gisele Bundchen after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady smiles after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady kisses his wife Gisele Bundchen at the end of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady takes a selfie after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady talks to his wife Gisele Bundchen at the end of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady kisses wife Gisele Bundchen after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady kisses wife Gisele Bundchen after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) walks with his wife, Gisele Bündchen, following the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay won 31-9 to win Super Bowl LV. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady walks off the field with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, left, and their family after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

With the children in tow, the model rushed to the field for the postgame celebration. Photos show Brady and Bündchen sharing a heartfelt embrace.

Bündchen has been married to Brady since 2009.

Brady won his first Super Bowl with Tampa Bay after leading the team to a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Brady previously spent the first 20 seasons of his NFL career with the New England Patriots, making nine Super Bowl appearances and winning six. He received MVP honors again on Sunday.