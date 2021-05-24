Pilot killed when plane from Nellis AFB crashes in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The pilot of a plane that crashed in a residential neighborhood in northeast Las Vegas Monday is dead, according to Clark County fire officials.

“A contractor-operated aircraft that took off from Nellis Air Force Base crashed at approximately 2:30 p.m. May 24 outside the southern edge of the base,” Nellis AFB officials tweeted. “Multiple federal and local first responders are on the scene. The incident is under investigation.”

Kathy and I are praying for all those involved in today's incident — especially the men and women of @NellisAFB and the first responders on the scene. https://t.co/tCXZnXMzEd — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) May 24, 2021

Heavy smoke could be seen in the air following the crash, which sources told Nexstar’s KLAS-TV happened near the 2200 block of N. Christy Lane.

#BREAKING. Photo of aftermath of downed military plane near Nellis. #8NN



Photo: Taylor Grimm pic.twitter.com/0SZgQ8OVQF — David Charns (@davidcharns) May 24, 2021

It’s not yet known what caused the crash.

This is a developing story; refresh for updates.