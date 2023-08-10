SPARTANBURG S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Spartanburg is one step closer to building a planetarium in downtown Spartanburg.

According to City of Spartanburg Planning Commissioner Santiago Mariani, the design review board granted the preliminary approval for the plan on August 1.

The 10,000 square feet planetarium will be located at the intersection of Broad Street and South Church Street.

It will be a 45-foot domed planetarium with 125-plus seating and three floors.

The project is expected to begin in the fall with completion slated for Fall of 2024.