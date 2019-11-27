Plans hint at Dollywood addition

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE)- Plans for a development that could be an addition to Dollywood have been submitted and approved by the Pigeon Forge Planning Commission.

The project is titled, “D-W Future Development,” according to documents filed with the city.

The proposed location for the possible addition is on McCarter Drive near Jayell Road. The spot sits near Dollywood’s Splash Country.

The plans include parking requirements for the project for 310 hotel guests, 100 hotel employees. There are also parking guidelines for a restaurant that seats 325 and a 15,000-square-foot meeting space.

This drawing is included in the DW Future Development proposal.

The proposal was approved by the Planning Commission in October.

Dollywood representatives are not confirming the plans.

“We have nothing to announce at this time. When Dolly is ready to announce future expansions, we will let you know.” Pete Owens, Dollywood Spokesperson

Included in the documentation, is a tree survey that makes reference to the land as the “Dollywood Tract.” It also includes a layout for roads, buildings and drainage features.