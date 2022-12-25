One Charlotte neighborhood could get a “Social District” designation next year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte’s first “social district” could be in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood, according to city officials.

City of Charlotte Media Relations manager Lawrence Corley confirmed the neighborhood pre-applied for the designation on Friday. The area was the only one to apply.

Several towns in the Charlotte region, like Albemarle, Hickory, Kannapolis, Mooresville, and Salisbury, approved social districts in 2022. After city officials voted to allow these districts in August, some talked about making this Queen City neighborhood the first area back in April.

Social districts take advantage of a recent state law allowing patrons at participating restaurants to drink alcohol outside bars and restaurants in certain areas.

What does this mean exactly? Social districts would run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Also, the drinks would go in prominently labeled and city-approved cups.

The city has its pre-application form on the City of Charlotte government website here.

For the Plaza Midwood district to happen, Charlotte City Councilmembers must hold a hearing and vote on the move next month.