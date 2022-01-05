PMPED law firm strips Murdaugh name

HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Murdaugh has been a household name in Hampton County and the entire Lowcountry for decades.

But in the fallout of criminal investigations surrounding Alex Murdaugh, the name will no longer be on the law firm his great-grandfather founded over a century ago.

Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick or PMPED announced it will now be known only as the Parker Law Group.

The firm was mum on the Murdaugh controversies and allegations, stating they wanted to honor partner Johnny Parker for his “50 years of outstanding service.”

Alex Murdaugh resigned from the firm shortly after what is now said to be an assisted botched suicide attempt. Meanwhile, PMPED said the resignation came after they discovered he misappropriated funds.