Police arrest man for shooting near San Jose State library

SAN JOSE (KRON) – San Jose police reported Sunday morning they’ve made an arrest in connection with the San Jose downtown shooting that happened Thursday evening on the 100 block of East Fernando Street.

Authorities say detectives followed-up on a tip that led to the identity of suspect Joseph “Joey” Vicencio.

Joseph “Joey” Vicencio

Vicencio, 21-years-old and a Santa Clara resident was booked into the Santa Clara jail on the following charges.

Shooting at an inhabited dwelling (246 PC — felony)

Attempted murder (664/187 PC — felony)

Assault with a firearm (245(B) PC — felony)

Discharge a firearm in a gross negligent manner (246.3 PC — misdemeanor)

Possession of a firearm in public (25850 PC — misdemeanor)

The shooter fired multiple rounds in several directions, police say, hitting the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Library and a parking structure.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Police are asking anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Matthew Sanfilippo of the San Jose Police Department’s Assaults Unit at (408) 464-8379 or by email at 4186@sanjoseca.gov.