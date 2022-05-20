STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The North Carolina Department of Justice: Criminal Justice Standards Division has found no criminal actions against Oakboro’s police chief after he told officers about a vaccine clinic where they could get a COVID-19 Vaccination Card without actually taking the shot.

In the letter, dated May 13, 2022, and addressed to Cheif Smith, it said, “The purpose of this letter is to advise you that on May 11, 2022, the Probable Cause Committee of the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission voted to find no probable cause that you lacked the good moral character required of a Criminal Justice Officer, in violation of the Commission’s administrative rule 12 NCAC 09B.0101 (3) and no probable cause that you lacked the good moral character required of a General Instructor, pursuant to the Commission’s administrative rule 12 NCAC 09B.0301 (e)(9).”

Following an investigation in 2021, Police Chief TJ Smith was suspended without pay for two weeks and placed on probation for six months, starting on Dec. 21, 2021.

The pharmacist and the company, Vax Van, MVS involved in handing out the fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards were suspended. Their licenses are still inactive, according to court records filed by the North Carolina Board of Pharmacy.

In the official disciplinary letter sent in December 2021 to Chief Smith from Town Administrator Doug Burgess, Burgess said he was being suspended for “notifying officers about a clinic where they would be able to obtain proof of COVID-19 vaccination cards without being vaccinated.”

Burgess’ letter states Chief Smith’s actions violated personnel policies regarding fraud, endangering others, and serving a conflicting interest.

The FBI has warned the nation about the dangers of fake COVID vaccine cards. They said anyone who is caught selling or buying fake cards could face a fine and jail time.

“Misrepresenting yourself as being vaccinated and entering a gym, a house of worship, a school, place of education is not only putting you at risk, but it’s putting others at risk,” said FBI spokesperson Bridget Patton during an interview back in April 2021.