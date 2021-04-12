Police fatally shoot man in traffic stop near Minneapolis, protests erupt

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (NewsNation Now) — Crowds of mourners and protesters gathered in a Minnesota city where the family of a 20-year-old man say he was shot by police before getting back into his car and driving away, then crashing several blocks away. The family of Daunte Wright said he was later pronounced dead.

The death sparked protests in Brooklyn Center into the early hours of Monday morning as Minneapolis was already on edge and midway through the trial of the first of four police officers in George Floyd’s death. Brooklyn Center is a city of about 30,000 people located on the northwest border of Minneapolis.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tweeted he was praying for Wright’s family “as our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement.”

Authorities will address the community at 11 a.m. CT. NewsNation will effort live coverage of the briefing on NewsNationNow.com and the NewsNation Now app.

Late Sunday, a group of about 100 to 200 protesters gathered around the Brooklyn Center police headquarters and threw projectiles, including rocks, at the police department, Commissioner John Harrington of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said in a live-streamed news briefing overnight. The group was later dispersed.

Flash bombs are used by authorities to disperse a crowd gathered in protest at the Brooklyn Center Police Department, late Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. The family of Daunte Wright, 20, told a crowd that he was shot by police Sunday before getting back into his car and driving away, then crashing the vehicle several blocks away. The family said Wright was later pronounced dead. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)

Harrington added that about 20 businesses had been broken into at the city’s Shingle Creek shopping center. He said law enforcement agencies were coordinating to tame the unrest, and the National Guard was activated.

A curfew was imposed in Brooklyn Center until 6 a.m. Monday, Mayor Elliott said. “We want to make sure everyone is safe. Please be safe and please go home,” he said in a tweet addressed to protestors.

We are continuing to monitor the situation. As Mayor, I am imposing a curfew in the City Of Brooklyn Center. The curfew will be in place until 6am on Monday April 12, 2021. We want to make sure everyone is safe. Please be safe and please go home. pic.twitter.com/bJYGCE5GaW — Mayor Mike Elliott (@mayor_elliott) April 12, 2021

Wright’s mother, Katie Wright, told reporters at the scene that she had received a call from her son on Sunday afternoon telling her that police had pulled him over for having air fresheners dangling from his rear-view mirror, illegal in Minnesota. She could hear police tell her son to get out the vehicle, she said.

“I heard scuffling, and I heard police officers say, ‘Daunte, don’t run,'” she said through tears. The call ended. When she dialed his number again, his girlfriend answered and said he was dead in the driver’s seat.

Brooklyn Center police said in a statement that officers had stopped an individual shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday. After determining the driver had an outstanding warrant, police tried to arrest the driver. The driver reentered the vehicle and drove away. An officer fired at the vehicle, striking the driver. Police said the vehicle traveled several blocks before striking another vehicle.

Police did not identify the driver who was shot but said the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the person’s name following a preliminary autopsy and family notification. A female passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the crash.

A police officer was also transported to the hospital after sustaining injuries, according to EMS audio, the Star-Tribune reported.

Katie Wright, Daunte’s mother, tearfully pleaded for more information regarding the incident and for her son’s body to be moved from the street.

A woman who lives near the crash scene, Carolyn Hanson, said she saw law enforcement officers pull a man out of a vehicle and perform CPR. A passenger who got out of the car was also covered in blood, Hanson said.

A crowd forms a circle around a memorial for Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minn., Sunday, April 11, 2021. Wright’s family told a crowd that he was shot by police Sunday before getting back into his car and driving away, then crashing the vehicle several blocks away. The family said Wright was later pronounced dead. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)

Public mourners included Wright’s family and friends who gathered, wept and consoled each other alongside protesters who jumped atop police cars, confronted officers, carried “Black Lives Matter” flags, and walked peacefully in columns with their hands held up. On one street, written in multi-colored chalk: “Justice for Daunte Wright.”

By late Sunday, Brooklyn Center police had fired gas into the crowd of protesters who had gathered outside the police station. Flash bangs were also used to disperse protesters overnight.

Police said Brooklyn Center officers wear body-worn cameras and they also believe dash cameras were activated during the incident. The Brooklyn Center Police Department said it has asked the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate.

The Minnesota branch of the American Civil Liberties Union said another independent agency should investigate, and demanded the immediate release of any videos of the shooting. The group said it had “deep concerns that police here appear to have used dangling air fresheners as an excuse for making a pretextual stop, something police do all too often to target Black people.”

The trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis officer charged in George Floyd’s death, was slated to continue Monday. Harrington, the public safety commissioner, said more National Guard members would be deployed around the city and in Brooklyn Center.

Protesters gather in front of the Brooklyn Center Police station on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

Police fire dispersants into a crowd of protesters outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, late Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

A protester confronts police in front of the Brooklyn Center Police station on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

A protester wears a gas mask in a car as they confronts police in front of the Brooklyn Center Police station on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

Protesters clash with police in front of the Brooklyn Center Police station on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

Authorities respond to a scene in front of the Brooklyn Center Police station on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

People hold up their hands as a crowd gathers at the Brooklyn Center Police Department, late Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

A man sits near a circle around a memorial for Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minn., Sunday, April 11, 2021.

A man stands atop a police car after throwing a brick at the windshield near the site of a shooting involving a police officer, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

A sheriff's deputy tells a protester to put down a rock near the site of a shooting involving a police officer, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

Friends and family comfort Katie Wright, right, while she speaks briefly to news media near where the family says her son Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed by police Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)

Authorities work the scene at the site of a shooting involving a police officer, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

A person confronts a police officer near the site where a family said a man was shot and killed by local law enforcement, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

Protesters clash with police, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

People hug as police officers stand armed behind them near the site of a shooting involving a police officer, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

People gather in protest, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

People raise their arms in protest, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

Protesters clash with police near the site where a family said a man was shot and killed by local law enforcement, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

People march in protest Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

Family and friends, foreground, of Daunte Wright, 20, mourn Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

People stand and react to a shooting, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

Mayah Varnado, right, is embraced by Olivia Williams as Varnado was overcome with emotion at 63rd Avenue North and Lee Avenue North, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. The family of Daunte Wright, 20, told a crowd that he was shot by police Sunday before getting back into his car and driving away, then crashing the vehicle several blocks away. The family said Wright was later pronounced dead. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

Damik Wright, brother of Daunte Wright, who the family said was shot and killed earlier Sunday by police, holds Daunte’s son Daunte Jr., over his head to look at police officers assembling with riot gear at 63rd Avenue North and Lee Avenue North, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

Family and friends of Daunte Wright, 20, grieve at 63rd Avenue North and Lee Avenue North hours after they say he was shot and killed by police, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Wright’s mother, Katie Wright, stands at center. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.