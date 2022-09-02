SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Salisbury Police Department has identified a security guard who was shot and killed during an attempted armed robbery on Tuesday.

The deadly incident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the Fish Arcade and Games located along Statesville Blvd.

As Salisbury officers arrived at the scene, they located William Eugene Mclane, 56, with gunshot wounds. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but Mclane succumbed to his injuries.

The initial investigation revealed that Mclane was a security guard hired by the Fish Arcade and Games. He was at work when individuals attempted to enter and rob the business, authorities said.

The deadly incident was isolated only to the Fish Arcade and no other commercial businesses at the same location were involved or targeted, Salisbury PD explained.

Anyone with information on this murder and attempted robbery is asked to call Lt. Crews or Det. McElveen at 704-638-5333.