Police in Lumberton investigate early-morning homicide

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Police are investigating a homicide in front of a Lumberton business early Saturday morning.

Lumberton officers responded to the Tobacco Brothers Minute Shop on the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Drive just before 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Captain Vernon Johnson with LPD.

That’s where officers found Manal Abdelaziz, 60, of Laurinburg, deceased in front of the store, according to Captain Johnson.

Abdelaziz worked at the store and had reportedly just closed up before the incident happened.

News13 reported in 2016 Abdelaziz’s three-year-old son, Manal “Cash” Abdelaziz, died after he found a gun kept behind the counter at his dad’s business. The boy accidentally shot himself.

Investigators are still working to identify suspects in Saturday’s case.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call Detectives Robert Nolley or Evan Whitley at (910) 671-3845. Callers can remain anonymous.

An autopsy is set to be performed on the victim’s body.

