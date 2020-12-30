Police: Myrtle Beach man threatened to kill officer when arrested for throwing Mountain Dew 12-pk at victim’s car

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested after police said he threatened to kill an Horry County officer when they tried to arrest him after he threw a 12-pack of Mountain Dew at a victim’s car, according to a police report.

Jonathan Roy Bennett, 29, of Myrtle Beach, allegedly got into an argument with a man Dec. 23 on Halyard Way, according to police. The victim told police Bennett punched him in the face after getting angry.

The victim left and went to his car. Bennett told police that the victim was choking him so he punched him in the face, police said. Bennett gave his name and birthdate to the officer and then walked away.

While the officer was getting the victim’s information, Bennett went back to the house, grabbed a 12-pack of Mountain Dew and threw it at the victim’s car, damaging the hood, according to the police report.

The officers followed Bennett back to the house to arrest him for disorderly conduct. Once he was placed into the police car, he began kicking and banging his head inside the vehicle, according to police.

The officers removed Bennett from the vehicle and he continued to resist, police said. He also threatened to kill one of the officers at least twice. He then turned and spit on one of the officers, according to the police report.

Leg irons were placed on Bennett and he was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

He is charged with malicious damage, disorderly conduct, threatening the life of a public official, slinging bodily fluids, and assault on a police officer. He remains in jail on a $7,500 bond as of Tuesday afternoon.