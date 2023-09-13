CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC-Chapel Hill issued an emergency notification Wednesday afternoon and activated its sirens.

Police report that there is an armed and dangerous person on or near campus.

University police are advising all students, faculty and staff to:

Go inside immediately.

Close windows and doors.

Stay until further notice.

Follow directions from emergency responders or University officials.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools sent out a message to parents that they have entered a “secure mode” lockdown. This means that CHCCS school doors will be locked and people are not allowed in or out. Classroom instruction can continue normally inside.