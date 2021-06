DICKSON CITY, PA (WBRE 28/WYOU) — Here’s a headline you don’t see often: a reported exorcism at a home improvement store in Pennsylvania.

The exorcism, in this case, was for trees and it took place in Dickson City at the Commerce Boulevard Home Depot.

Dickson City Police responded to a call of “bad behavior” occurring in the lumber aisle.

Police escorted the people out of the store without incident.

No charges have been filed at this time.