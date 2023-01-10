CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Newly released 911 calls are painting a clearer picture of what happened the night a suspect shot Mecklenburg County Park Ranger on the job.

The shooting happened Nov. 27 at the Friendship Sportsplex on Cindy Lane. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says the suspect, 36-year-old Tyson Corpening, is also responsible for another incident on Dec. 5, where a rock broke a Marizetta Kerry Childhood Development Center window.

A search warrant for Corpening revealed he allegedly left a note at each scene, written on similar paper and in similar handwriting. CMPD officers said the note at the daycare stated kids would be killed within 24 hours. It also mentioned killing minorities and referenced the message left at the Friendship Sportsplex incident.

According to the newly obtained 911 call, 35-year-old Patrick Barringer, the injured park ranger, told emergency responders the note the suspect left saying “something about getting rid of n******.”

A person shot Barringer in the leg, and first responders took the man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“I’m a park ranger with Mecklenburg County. A guy came up, shot me in the leg, threw down a note, and took off running,” said Barringer on the call.

Barringer also noted the suspect was wearing a hat on his head and had a bandana covering his mouth.

Once the rock broke a daycare center window, CMPD officials held a news conference stating they knew the incidents were related but would not go into details about how.

“The proximity is part of it, but just the totality of the circumstances and some of the evidence contained, we believe that they are related,” said Major Melanie Peacock at that Dec. 5 conference.

The search warrant also revealed the FBI located a report in Florida that matched the details written in the suspect’s notes. CMPD said they used the details provided by the FBI to search Charlotte Police reporting databases. They said that’s when they found a report where Corpening described receiving a note containing details from the notes recovered at the Nov. 27 and Dec. 5 crime scenes.

Still, information has not come out about why Corpening may have targeted Barringer or the Marizella Kerry daycare.

Corpening is in Mecklenburg County Jail charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, injury to real property, two counts of ethnic intimidation, and threat of mass violence on school property.