Photo provided by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing 3-year-old in Port Royal.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Mason Henley was last seen on Cedar Creek Circle around 7 p.m. Thursday.

BCSO says Mason was last seen wearing a blue and pink shirt and a diaper.

Deputies urge anyone who sees him to call 9-1-1.