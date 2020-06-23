Police searching for woman who purposely coughed on one-year-old boy’s face

SAN JOSE, CA (NBC NEWS) – Police in California are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who was caught on surveillance video coughing on a 1-year-old’s face.

It happened two weeks ago at a restaurant in San Jose.

Surveillance video from the San Jose Police Department shows the suspect standing in line inside of the business.

Mom Mireya Mora is standing behind her with her 1-year-old baby in a stroller.

According to police the suspect was upset Mora was not maintaining social distance, so she took off her face mask, got up close to the stroller and coughed two to three times.

Surveillance footage shows Mora standing away from the suspect who she says also made a racist statement about her nationality.

The suspect is described as being in her 60s, medium build, and was last seen wearing a gray bandana, glasses and patterned sneakers.

“I can’t believe someone has the heart to do this and why? What… My child did nothing wrong,” said Mora. “He kind of looked up scared and she coughed in his face. My son should not have had to experience this, being a baby, so young, and I’m pretty sure he’s going to be traumatized from now on.”