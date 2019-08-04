Police: Vehicles will remain in Walmart parking lot for days

Owners urged to stay away from scene, will be notified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) ⁠— Vehicles parked outside of the El Paso Walmart where 20 people were gunned down Saturday are not to be moved, police said.

In tweet, the El Paso Police Department said, “Vehicles will remain in the parking lot for several days as they are part of the crime scene.”

Vehicles will remain in the parking lot for several days as they are part of the crime scene. Please do not come to the scene to pick them up. Notification will be released from this Twitter account. @TxDPS @FBIElPaso — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 4, 2019

The police department urged the owners of the vehicles to stay away from the scene until they are notified via Twitter to pick them up. The FBI’s El Paso Office was also tagged in the tweet.

The suspect, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, was charged with capital murder in connection with the attack. He allegedly entered the Walmart next to Cielo Vista Mall and opened fire, killing 20 and wounded more than two people.

Police said as many as 3,000 people were shopping in the area, which in addition to the mall and Walmart, includes a Sam’s Club, a movie theater, a bus terminal and several eateries.

Thousands of El Paso students return to class from summer break on Monday, and many families were believed to be doing back-to-school shopping when shots rang out in the Walmart parking lot.