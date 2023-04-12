COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Police pulled over a woman allegedly connected to a shoplifting incident at Academy Sports on Washington Road.

The driver, Danielle Lambert, rolled down her window and began yelling out to deputies that she was trying to get home to her son.

As one deputy walked up to Lambert’s Camaro, another pulled up and attempted to block her in.

When asked to get out of the vehicle, Lambert allegedly hit the gas AND the deputy’s patrol car.

She then put her car in reverse to so she could get around the patrol car blocking her in.

As Lambert was allegedly trying to go around, she hit the other Columbia County deputy AND HIS vehicle.

Once the suspect was freed from in between the two patrol cars, she sped off.

During the chase, Lambert crash into ANOTHER vehicle which rendered her Camaro useless.

While being taken into custody, deputies noticed drugs and drug paraphernalia in her car.

Danielle Lambert is charged with:

2-counts of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Office

2-counts of Interference with Government Property

Fleeing a Police Officer

Driving with a Suspended License

Drug Trafficking

Shoplifting

She remains in the Columbia County jail.