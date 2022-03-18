PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders were dealing with what appeared to be a tornado in the St. Andrews area of Panama City Friday night.

Panama City Police were reporting that the intersection of Beck Avenue and 98 is closed to all traffic at this time. Plan an alternate route.

The American Red Cross is setting up at Sam’s Club on 23rd Street for people displaced from their homes

Roadway obstruction in 1800 block of Foster Avenue. Roadway obstruction in 1800 block of Hickory Avenue. All roadways in St Andrews should be avoided if possible.

Debris, stalled vehicles and possible downed power lines in that area Also checking residences for damage on Clay, Calhoun, and Foster Avenues for damages Power lines down along Frankford Avenue between 17th Street and 23rd Street 1800 block of Clay Avenue blocked with debris.

No injuries have been reported so far.

“Quite a bit of damage to homes fences and the reaming trees that we had haters a large amount of debris in the road nad power lines are down,” said Mark Smith, the chief of police in Panama City.”

Smith added that about 3,000 homes were without power Friday night. He urged the public to stay out of the area.

“It’s dark out here power lines are down lot of debris in the roadway nails and boards we don’t want to have any injured people at this point we have nobody injured and we’d like to keep it that way,” Smith said.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 is receiving reports of damage after a possible tornado moved through the area Friday evening.







The Panama City Police Department said they are working several weather-related incidents in the St. Andrews area.

We will continue to update as we receive more information.