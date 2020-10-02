POTUS being treated with antibody cocktail, according to letter from his physician

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 18: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during an event recognizing the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride in the East Room of the White House, April 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. Today the Department of Justice released special counsel Robert Mueller’s redacted report on Russian election interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Dr. Sean P. Conley, Physician to the President, on Friday announced that President Donald Trump is receiving treatment for COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus early Friday morning.

Conley said that POTUS “received a single 8-gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail” via infusion.

President Trump is also taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin, and a daily aspirin, according to the letter. It is unclear whether this regiment is related to his COVID-19 diagnosis.

According to the National Institutes of Health, zinc is a natural mineral and immunity booster often used to “reduce the severity and duration of cold symptoms.”

Vitamin D, most often associated with sunlight, may be used for the “reduction of inflammation as well as modulation of such processes as cell growth, neuromuscular and immune function, and glucose metabolism,” according to the National Institutes of Health.

Famotidine is a heartburn relief and acid-reducing drug.

Melatonin is a naturally occurring hormone often taken as a sleep aid.

Aspirin is taken for a variety of reasons. It can serve as an anti-inflammatory, fever reducer, pain reliever, and blood thinner.

Despite feeling fatigued, Conely reports that the President is “in good spirits.”

First Lady Melania Trump also tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms as well. There is no word on whether the First Lady has received treatment.