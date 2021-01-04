Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots roll into 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you feeling lucky? Two large jackpots are rolling into the new year.

Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery said on Monday both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have climbed to their largest totals in more than a year.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions will draw for $432 million and Wednesday night’s Powerball will draw for $410 million.

Tickets cost $2 and must be purchased by 10:00 p.m. ahead of the drawing.

“South Carolina has had one Mega Millions jackpot winner. For that to happen again, the winner must overcome odds of 1 in about 303 million and can choose between a cash option of $329 million or an annuity worth $432 million,” said SCEL officials.

Lottery officials say players can try their luck at Wednesday’s $410 million Powerball jackpot with a cash value of $316 million.

South Carolina has sold seven Powerball jackpot winning tickets. The odds of winning it all are long at about 1 in 293 million.

Tickets, which also cost $2, must be purchased by 9:59 Wednesday night.