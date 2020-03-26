Powerball to make changes to starting jackpot amount amid coronavirus restrictions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Lottery players can expect some changes to the starting jackpot amount and minimum jackpot roll increased, according to state lottery officials.

The changes come from the Powerball Product Group to ensure the game will continue to support good causes in all 48 U.S. lottery jurisdictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the South Carolina Educational Lottery, following the next grand prize win, the Powerball jackpot will reset to $20 million with minimum roll increases of $2 million between drawings.

“Powerball players in many U.S. lottery jurisdictions are under shelter-in-place orders or recommendations from their governors or mayors, which have affected normal consumer behaviors,” said Gregory Mineo, Powerball Product Group Chairman and Maine Lottery Director. “Just like other enterprises around the world that are making adjustments, we are making proactive changes to continue to offer the world’s premier lottery product.”

Lottery officials say Saturday’s jackpot is a guaranteed $160 million; $122.4 million cash value.

If the jackpot is won on Saturday drawing, the jackpot will reset to a guaranteed $20 million (annuity) for the Wednesday, April 1 drawing with minimum jackpot roll increases of $2 million between drawings.

However, if the jackpot is not won on Saturday, it will continue to grow.

“We would like to offer support to our loyal players during this unprecedented time,” said Mineo. “We are committed to being America’s favorite jackpot game.”