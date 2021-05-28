PREMIERE DATES: Summer fun coming to NBC with new game shows, Olympic themed special

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC has announced its summer lineup and declared the network the “official home for the Summer Games,” bringing fresh content to complement its coverage of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Four new competition and game shows will be in the mix with the return of three perennial favorites and an Olympic-themed special featuring the Jonas Brothers.

“Small Fortune,” hosted by Lil Rel Howery, is the first new series of the season. It’s scheduled to arrive on Monday, May 31. Based on a British game show, three people on a team will “work together to earn a shot at competing for the $250,000 cash prize in the ‘Big Little Heist’ finale game,” according to the network.

Next up is “Capital One College Bowl,” hosted by Peyton Manning with help from his brother Cooper Manning. The competition for academic scholarships is described by NBC as “the ultimate battle of brains” that will pit college students from rival schools against each other.

“Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers,” is a one-hour special airing on July 21. Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas will train with Team USA athletes to take on each other as they attempt to compete at an “Olympic Level.”

OLYMPIC DREAMS FEATURING JONAS BROTHERS — Season: 2021 — Pictured: Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas — (Photo by: Maarten De Boer/NBC)

Premiering in August is “Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide.” Bobby Moynihan of “Saturday Night Live” fame hosts alongside comedian, actor and writer Ron Funches. According to NBC the show, “takes the spirit of the classic backyard slide and transforms it into a real-life water park full of gigantic slippery rides with the chance to take home a big cash prize.”

Finally, “Family Game Fight” is the last of the new series to premiere. A release from the network promises “a series of fun-filled and larger-than-life games” with wife and husband hosts Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard and a prize of $100,000.



NBC Summer Premiere Dates

Monday, May 31

8-10 p.m. “American Ninja Warrior” season premiere

10-11 p.m. “Small Fortune” series premiere

Tuesday, June 1

8-10 p.m. “America’s Got Talent” season premiere

Tuesday, June 22

10-11 p.m. “Capital One College Bowl” series premiere

Thursday, June 24

8-9 p.m “Making It” season premiere

Wednesday, July 21

8-9 p.m. “Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers” special

Sunday, Aug. 8 & Monday, Aug. 9

10:30 p.m. Sunday & 8 p.m. Monday “Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide” series premiere

Tuesday, Aug. 10

8-10 p.m. “America’s Got Talent” live shows begin

Wednesday, Aug.11

8-9 p.m. “America’s Got Talent” live results shows begin

9-10 p.m. “Family Game Fight!” series premiere