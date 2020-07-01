Experts hope to safely allow schools to reopen and get students back in the classroom

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says safely reopening schools depends upon the outbreak in each area.

Dr. Fauci and the CDC Director Dr. Robert Refield are working on studies to see how likely children are to infect their teachers and their families.

“If the rate of infection is down and they don’t readily transmit to their parents and family members, that’s going to be very important,” said Dr. Fauci.

Experts say treatments and vaccines will give Americans more confidence to return to the classroom. They are predicting multiple treatments by Fall and a vaccine in the Spring.

Kids need to be physically present in school this Fall, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The group says evidence shows the academic, mental and physical benefits of in-person learning outweigh the risks of coronavirus.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends elementary schools focus on hand washing and use outdoor spaces when possible.

They also say middle and high school students should be required to cover their face, when they cannot stay 6 ft. apart from one another.