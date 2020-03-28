Live Now
Pres. Trump approves South Carolina disaster declaration

WASHINGTON  – The White House on Friday approved South Carolina’s disaster declaration for areas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The action makes federal funding available to state and local governments, tribal groups, and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for all areas. The declaration approves federal assistance dating back to Jan. 20 and until further notice.

Gracia B. Szczech was named the federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

