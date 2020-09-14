Pres. Trump holds rally in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump held a rally in rural northern Nevada Sunday night, ahead of two campaign events in Las Vegas.

The Trump campaign announced plans for a rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport in rural Douglas County Saturday at 7 p.m. PT./10 p.m. ET. The airport is roughly 45 miles south of Reno.

Trump originally planned a 5,000-person event in a private hangar at Reno-Tahoe International Airport. But the airport authority warned Wednesday that would violate the gathering restriction.

Douglas County spokeswoman Melissa Blosser told the Reno Gazette Journal Friday that adequate social distancing will be in place at the Minden event but “no one from Douglas County will be enforcing anything.”

Trump plans to host a “Latinos for Trump” roundtable Sunday at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET at the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. He’s scheduled a 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET rally at a manufacturing facility in neighboring Henderson before a campaign stop Monday in Phoenix.

The campaign for Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden is hosting virtual events Saturday, including a press conference with the mayor of Green Bay, Wisconsin, and former Green Bay Packers coach Mike Holmgren.