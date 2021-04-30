President Biden tours Georgia to mark first 100 days in office

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden wrapped up their tour of Georgia a short while ago after starting the day in Plains, Georgia with a meeting with former US President Jimmy Carter.

President Biden’s second visit to Georgia since taking office.

“I promised before I was sworn in that I would get 100 million vaccine shots in people’s arms. We have lost 550,000 Americans. But we delivered 220 million COVID shots in the first 100 days.”

“Now everyone over the age of 16 is eligible to get vaccinated, so please do it, get vaccinated now, now, now!”

The president outlined his accomplishments during the first 100 days in the White House.

“We got $1400 checks, and kept that promise. 85% in American have gotten those checks. We created 1 million, 300,000 new jobs. We provided food and nutrition assistance so they don’t go hungry, rental assistance so that they don’t get evicted, loans to keep small business open and people employed, and made Georgia to expand Medicaid which means 500,000 Georgians can be covered.”

President Biden’s plan would raise taxes on the wealthy and large companies but not tax anyone earning less than $400,000. But some Republicans say his plan doesn’t do enough for the economy and he had no agenda to fix infrastructure and get schools reopened.

“We are going to provide reliable high speed internet including rural America. 15% of Georgia households don’t have the internet.”

Biden saying his “American jobs plan” will fix roads, provide clean water and eliminate led pipes.

President Biden thanked Stacey Abrams for helping Georgia flip blue and encouraging people to vote, and thanked US Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to get the COVID-19 relief plan passed.

President Biden is now back in Washington DC and will head to Philadelphia on Friday.

RNC Spokesperson Savannah Viar released a statement regarding President Biden’s first 100 days in office.

“Joe Biden’s first 100 days have been nothing short of disastrous for the Peach State. He lied about our latest election integrity law and bullied various organizations to boycott the state—taking away millions of dollars from small businesses in Georgia. Between Joe Biden, Raphael Warnock and Stacey Abrams, Georgians deserve better than this failed Democrat leadership.” RNC Spokesperson Savannah Viar



