President Trump deems houses of worship as essential, calls on governors to open them immediately

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – President Donald Trump has directed the Centers for Disease Control to issue new guidance for communities of faith which deems them as essential.

The president made the announcement from the White House briefing room on Friday and called on governors to allow houses of worship to reopen immediately.

He said churches, synagogues, and mosques, are “essential places that provide essential services.”

“Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential, but have left out churches and other houses of worship – it’s not right,” he said.

Trump said he was correcting what he referred to as an ‘in justice’ and called houses of worship essential.

“I call on governors to allow churches and places of worship to open right now. If there’s any question, they’re going to have to call me, but they’re not going to be successful in that call,” he said.

President Trump said these are places that hold our society together and keeps people united. “People are demanding to go to church and synagogue or to their mosque. Many Americans consider worship and essential part of life.”

He said faith leaders will make sure their congregations are safe as they gather and pray.

“The governor’s need to do the right thing and allow these very important places of faith the reopen right now or this weekend. If they don’t do it, I will override the governors. In America, we need more prayer, not less.”