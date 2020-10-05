President Trump says that he will leave Walter Reed National Military Medical Center at 6:30 p.m. Monday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – President Trump on Monday Tweeted that he will leave Walter Reed National Military Medical Center at 6:30 p.m., following four days of hospitalization for COVID-19.

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

In the Tweet, he said that he is “feeling really good!” He went on to say “don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.”

He ended the Tweet by saying that he feels better than he did 20 years ago.

According to the medical team, POTUS has received a unique combination of therapies. He was first administered an experimental antibody cocktail, is completing a five-dose course of Remdesivir, and is on the steroid dexamethasone.

He has received supplemental oxygen at least two times over the course of his illness, and on Friday presented with a high fever.

While the president has remained ambulatory and alert, experts are skeptical about his discharge from the hospital. Many medical experts advised that if this were a standard patient, and not the President, they would not allow the patient to leave the hospital.

Dr. Sean Conley (Commander, USN), said that the President “has met or exceeded all hospital discharge criteria.” He said that the President did not push any members of the team, and that no members of the team objected to the President being discharged.

Dr. Conley continued, saying that while the President “may not be entirely out of the woods yet,” they are confident that the medical care he receives at the White House will be sufficient.

The medical team reports that as of this morning, President Trump had a temperature of 98.1 degrees, had a blood pressure of 134/74, and a 97% oxygenation saturation level, all of which are in the normal range.

Additionally, the medical team reports that they are working hard on contact tracing and infection control, though Dr. Conley said that he is not involved in the contact tracing.

The medical team, though thoroughly pressed by reporters, refused to disclose when President Trump received his last negative COVID-19 test, despite the relevance of this information to virus containment.

Dr. Conley said that the team is actively monitoring the President’s contagion, regularly checking for whether he is shedding live virus. He said that it could be as little as five days, or more than 10 days. However, Dr. Conley said that he was not aware of the President’s viral load.

