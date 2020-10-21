President Trump supporters react to the president making a campaign stop in Erie

Thousands of supporters gathered at the Erie International Airport are weighing in on President Trump’s pitch just two weeks before the election.

Those supporters told us that President Trump’s stop in Erie is vital, especially since Pennsylvania plays a key role in the fracking industry.

Erie International Airport roared as thousands of supporters listened to President Trump’s pitch for a re-election vote.

“I love what he’s done for this country. I love how he’s boosted our economy. He’s just an amazing president. We really can’t ask for anyone better,” said Jason Dunkle, PA Resident.

This comes after Erie County went red during the 2016 election. Some supporters believe his campaign stop is vital for a second term in his presidency.

“It’s very important, especially Erie County being a Democratic County. It’s important for the Republicans to make a stand and show their views,” said Rhonda Schoreck, Millcreek Resident.

During his speech, President Trump emphasized the importance of their support and how their vote will play in this election.

“He told all the parts again supporting law enforcement, strengthening the economy and telling how it is,” said Brian Mancini, Cleveland Resident.

Some supporters said the most memorable part of the speech was when he was touching on fracking and how that’s still beneficial in the state of PA.

“Donald Trump was talking about how Biden wants to ban fossil fuel, it’s better for the environment,” said Riley Dunkle, PA Resident.

Supporters added that fracking in Pennsylvania is crucial to the economy, and if banned it would cost thousands of jobs across the commonwealth.

Of the thousands of supporters, some also expressed how President Trump’s re-election can help boost Erie’s economy by providing more jobs and a stronger law enforcement presence.