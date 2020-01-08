President Trump to deliver statement on Wednesday in response to Iran’s attack on US military bases

TEHRAN, Iran (AP/CNN/NBC) – President Trump will deliver a statement on Wednesday. This comes after the Pentagon confirms Iran launched missiles at military bases in Iraq that housed American troops.

The President tweeted in part, “All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”

Iranian state media calls Tuesday night’s attack retaliation. Now the US Department of Defense said it has taken all possible steps to safeguard personnel. The bases attacked were already on high alert for the threat of retaliation.

Senator Lindsey Graham laid out what retaliation could look like from the US.

“I think the President’s very intent on making it harmful and hurtful to the Iranians if they keep coming after us,” Senator Graham said. ” Like oil refineries. That’d put them out of the oil business. Targets like that would have the most impact.”

If the US retaliates, Iran is threatening counter strikes against Isreal and the United Arab Emirates.

Iran’s leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, delivered a speech Wednesday morning just hours after the country launched the missiles. He’s calling the strikes ‘a slap in the face’ to the US.

The Foreign Minister of Iran tweeted Tuesday night, “Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched. We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.”

Congress is expected to get an update on the intelligence behind the airstrikes on Wednesday. The administration said Solemani was days away from attacking US troops.

Lawmakers are debating whether President Trump needs their approval to retaliate.

“If he’s going to begin what widens into a sustained war, he has to come to Congress for authorization,” said Democratic Senator Chris Coons, from Delaware.

However, Senator Lindsey Graham argues the President has all the authority he needs under article two to respond.