Presidential candidate Tom Steyer stops in the Pee Dee

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Presidential candidate Tom Steyer is making several campaign trail stops in the Pee Dee this weekend.

The democrat is holding a meet and greet with the Darlington Women’s Council Saturday from 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Jerusalem Baptist Church in Hartsville. News13 had a crew there, and will have more coverage of the event soon.

Steyer is set to make an appearance at Seminar Brewing Saturday evening at 6 p.m. where he is expected to discuss endorsements before hosting a town hall.

The Steyer campaign announced two endorsements early Saturday morning.

His team said former president of the North Carolina Democratic Party’s African American Caucus Linda Wilkins-Daniels and Chairman of the Democratic Black Caucus of South Carolina Johnnie Cordero both announced their endorsements Saturday.

Following Saturday’s events, Steyer is also set to make the following appearances Sunday in the Pee Dee.