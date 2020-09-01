Presiding justice: RBG officiates family friend’s wedding

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg attends Georgetown Law’s second annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lecture in Washington in 2019. A tweet Monday from a new bride brought the first sighting of the ailing in months — officiating at an outdoor wedding Sunday. The photo of the 87-year-old Ginsburg shows her during the wedding ceremony Sunday of Barb Solish and Danny Kazin. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A tweet Monday from a new bride brought the first sighting of ailing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in months — officiating at an outdoor wedding Sunday.

The photo of the 87-year-old Ginsburg, who announced in July she is being treated for cancer, shows her during the wedding ceremony Sunday of Barb Solish and Danny Kazin, according to Solish’s Twitter feed.

“2020 has been rough, but yesterday was Supreme,” Solish tweeted.

2020 has been rough, but yesterday was Supreme. pic.twitter.com/k9wBXtSCEm — Barb Solish (@barbsolish) August 31, 2020

In the photo, Ginsburg is wearing her judicial robe with a decorative black-and-white embroidered collar.

The justice is a close friend of one of the families and the festivities took place outdoors at a private residence, court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said. Solish noted on Twitter that both she and her husband “tested negative” before the ceremony, presumably for COVID-19.

Ginsburg and the rest of the court essentially disappeared from view when the court in March was closed to the public because of the virus outbreak. The justices began meeting by telephone and held arguments by phone in May, their voices but not their images available to the public.

The court handed down opinions into the middle of July, but the justices did not take the bench to announce their decisions as they customarily do. Rather, opinions were posted online.

Shortly after the court finished its work for the summer, Ginsburg announced she was undergoing chemotherapy to treat lesions on her liver. It’s the fifth time she’s dealt with cancer in the past 20 years. At the same time, she said she would continue to serve on the court.

Kazin works for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and Solish is at the National Alliance on Mental Illness.