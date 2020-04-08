Protecting the elderly from the harms of social isolation and providing care during COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WLNS) - Most teachers know the struggle of coming up with spur-of-the-moment creative lesson plans, bulletin boards or interactive activities for their students.

Now, as thousands of students from across the country are home, parents are faced with the same challenges.

Today the Census Bureau announced that teachers and subject matter experts from across the country helped develop valuable, engaging, relatable and easy to use activities for students.

The Statistics in Schools Pinterest page from the U.S. Census Bureau offers pre-K-12 math, geography, sociology, English and history/social studies activities available.

The materials target specific grade levels including pre-K, K-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8 and 9-12 as well as specific geographic locations including Michigan.

Statistics in Schools is a free program that uses real-life census data and resources to create classroom activities and materials.