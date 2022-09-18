BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the Drivers Coalition will host a child safety seat checkup at Big County Ford (500 West Commerce Street) from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 22.

Courtesy of Texas Department of Transportation/ Drivers Coalition

During the checkup, safety technicians will assist and teach parents/guardians will installing the seat and how to buckle your child correctly. They will also check the seat for any recalls and offer tips on how to keep your child safe during car rides.

According to TxDOT, Motor Vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death in children and this event could save the life of your child. Go to the TxDOT website to see more information.