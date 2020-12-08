Publix recalls cookie platters over allergy concerns

(WHNT) — Publix Bakery has recalled its 20-ounce cookie platter over concerns of a nut allergy. Some of the cookies included in the platter may contain pecans, which weren’t listed on the list of ingredients.

The recalled Publix Bakery Holiday Cookie Platters were sold in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. Publix locations in Florida counties Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Broward and Monroe are NOT impacted by this recall.

The product comes in a 20-ounce, clear plastic package with UPC 41415 88690, marked with lot W34326 and best by date of 10/APR/2021 on the top.

The company says no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled platters.

Anyone who is allergic to pecans and purchased a cookie platter should return it for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-433-9100 or 724-925-2222.