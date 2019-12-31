Quadruple homicide suspect Travane Brandon Jackson found dead in jail cell

by: Keldreck Conwell

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Quadruple homicide suspect Travane Brandon Jackson, accused of murdering his live-in girlfriend and their three young children in July, was found hanging in his cell at the Muscogee County Jail.

Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton confirmed to News 3 that he had been called to the jail in relation to a death at the facility. He would not release the identity of the deceased until he could notify their family.

Sheriff Donna Tompkins confirmed that the dead inmate was Jackson. He hanged himself with a bed sheet. Jackson’s cell was in the annex portion of the jail.

