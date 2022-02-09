CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Memes of Charlotte’s top cop are making the rounds online, causing some to question whether those who posted the photos could face consequences.

The memes have made the rounds online with comments underneath that are not so complimentary of CMPD or Police Chief Johnny Jennings.

The original meme appears to show the top cop directing traffic with his vest on backwards and from there – has been doctored up even with references to ‘Doctor Evil.’

CMPD tells Queen City News the division captain and lieutenants have not been removed from the department, only stating pending personnel matters are not a matter of public record.

The Fraternal Order of Police chimed in stating, “Do not share memes on city-owned equipment.”

The bold swing at the boss begs the question – can anyone get in trouble for this?

“The policy is broad enough to cover a lot of categories,” Walter Bowers said with Wooden Bowers Law, PLLC.

CMPD’s directives cover the topic of posts online extensively stating – comments should not disrupt the workforce, interfere with working relationships, interrupt efficient workflow, or undermine public confidence in the employee.

Former CMPD officer, and employment and contract attorney, Walter Bowers said other factors come into play.

“Certainly the City is fully aware of its responsibility to apply discipline consistently and is certainly aware of the fact that it can never apply discipline in a retaliatory manner as well,” Bowers said.

But what about the general public? Contract or not, you might be on the hook too for what you post online

“Be very careful because most of our states are at-will. Your employment can come to an end for any reason or no reason at all,” Bowers said.

Moreover, it’s not just the social media aspect, even sharing pictures from something as seemingly harmless as a traffic stop can get an officer in trouble.