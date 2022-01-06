QVC to lay off 1,900 following fire that destroyed Rocky Mount distribution center

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – QVC will lay off more than 1,900 employees as it plans to permanently close a facility that was destroyed by fire in December.

About 1.5 million square feet of the QVC distribution center went up in flames on Dec. 18. The facility is the company’s second-biggest.

Kevon Ricks, 21, was killed in the blaze.

According to documents from the North Carolina Department of Commerce, QVC will lay off 1.953 employees in total effective Feb. 1.

The company had previously extended its shutdown pay through Feb. 1 after previously offering $500 in emergency allowance to every Rocky Mount employee.

After Feb. 1, “applicable separation benefits will begin for impacted team members,” QVC said. All those who lose their jobs will be eligible to receive at least four weeks of separation pay or a lump sum equivalent.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

The ATF is helping in the investigation.