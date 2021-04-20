Raleigh-Apex NAACP asks for future protests to be non-violent, peaceful

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Marches and speeches filled the weekend in downtown Raleigh.

They came in the wake of Daunte Wright’s death. The 20-year-old was killed by police in Minnesota last week.

“When we say, ‘No justice, no peace,’ that’s exactly what we mean,” said Yakob Lemma, co-founder of the Wake County Black Student Coalition.

Members of the Wake County Black Student Coalition were part of the crowd.

They want to highlight racial injustice in the country until there’s no more.

“We have the right to protest, we have the right to drum up noise, and we should be able to practice that right without that fear behind us,” said Lemma.

Sunday night’s protests were met with a heavy police presence.

The events ended with smashed windows, graffiti, and eggs thrown at media and officers. Damage totaled $11,925, reports showed.

“You can replace a window, you can wash eggs off a car, you cannot replace a black man’s life, you cannot replace somebody’s life,” said Lemma.

Police arrested a dozen protesters for not dispersing on Sunday.

“What we know is that non-violence is what brings people to our side, and violence does not,” said Gerald Givens Jr., president of the Raleigh-Apex NAACP.

Givens Jr. condemns the destruction.

“If you’re going to be a part of a protest and exercise your First Amendment right, we encourage you to do it peacefully, and non-violently,” said Givens Jr.

He said they are meeting with businesses, elected officials, religious leaders, and more to create change.

“It’s work that has to be done sometimes behind closed doors,” said Givens Jr.

Activists of all ages say it’s a fight they’re not giving up on.

“We seriously have issues we need to solve as a country. We seriously need to act. We seriously need more action and that’s what we’re here to do,” said Dante Mobley, member of the Wake County Black Student Coalition.

CBS 17 asked Raleigh police for an interview today about the weekend’s protests and any protests that could pop up this week.

They said no one was available.

The Department provided the following statement after Bridget Chapman’s story aired on Monday: