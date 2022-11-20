RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A dance troupe in Raleigh is “devastated” after a girl dancer was killed while performing in the Raleigh Christmas Parade Saturday morning.

The dance troupe also noted that many other young dancers saw the deadly incident — and asked people to “reach out and check on each other.”

The young girl who died was participating in the 78th annual Raleigh Christmas Parade when a pickup truck towing a parade float ran over her — and nearly hit several other dancers, Raleigh police said.

Landen C. Glass (Raleigh Police Department)

The incident happened just before 10:15 a.m. near the intersection of Hillsborough Street at Boylan Avenue, which is near a Char Grill restaurant, according to police. The driver of the pickup truck, identified as 20-year-old Landen C. Glass of Goode, Virginia, is now facing several charges.

Glass was charged with:

Misdemeanor death by motor vehicle

Careless and reckless driving

Improper equipment

Unsafe movement

Carrying a firearm in a parade

Officers said he was interviewed and cooperated with detectives.

The girl was part of the parade in which the dancers with CC & Co. Dance Complex performed.

Just moments before police announced the death of the girl, the dance company released a statement.

“This morning’s events have devastated us. We also know many of our young ones witnessed this tragedy and that is hard to fathom as well,” the statement said in part.

The dance company also said those in the dance community should check on others following the tragedy — to help them cope with the deadly event.

“Please reach out and check on each other. Please pray for our dance families, especially for those directly affected,” part of the statement said.

The dance company also suggested people support others during the tragedy.

“What we do know is that our hearts are broken and we must find ways to help each other through this,” part of the statement said. “We never expected to experience a day like today, and the only thing getting us through is the tremendous love and support.”

Here is the full text from CC & Co. Dance Complex: