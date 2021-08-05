Raleigh home known for elaborate Halloween decorations has message for the unvaccinated

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An attorney known for his elaborate holiday decorations at his Raleigh home has put up what he said is a “strong statement” to those unvaccinated against COVID-19.

Jesse Jones’ home on Oakwood Avenue near East Street in downtown Raleigh is currently adorned with tombstones and a giant skeleton. Jones is a lawyer who practices in Lillington.

The skeleton has a message board hanging from its waist that says “NOT VACCINATED SEE YOU SOON IDIOTS!”

The tombstones, which say “No vac” at the top, have the messages “It wasn’t a hoax,” “My dr. is on YouTube,” “I got my news from Fox” and “I listened to Trump” on them.

“Wear your mask, social distance, and get vaccinated. It’s just that simple. So, I just got frustrated because nobody does it, and that’s why I put that up — because it’s a strong statement,” Jones told CBS 17.

The decorations are up at a time when COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are surging in North Carolina — mainly among the unvaccinated.

As of July 23, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said more than 94 percent of COVID-19 cases are among people who are not fully vaccinated. The CDC has said more than 97 percent of people in the hospital due to COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

Mask mandates are being brought back in municipalities, businesses, and school systems across the country to combat the spread of the delta variant.

A look at Jones’ house in Oct. 2016.

