RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh police officer was arrested Wednesday evening by the Drug Enforcement Agency, according to an internal email sent to the police department.

Officer Keven Rodriguez was arrested in an investigation led by the DEA, the email said. A press conference related to the arrest is scheduled for Thursday morning.

In an advisory sent, the U.S. Department of Justice said it is holding a 10:15 a.m. press conference Thursday about a case that involves the distribution of cocaine.

United States Attorney Michael Easley, Robert J. Murphy, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson are slated to attend the press conference.

CBS 17 reached out to the Raleigh Police Department for a comment, but was only told that there’s a press conference Thursday “where more information will be shared.”