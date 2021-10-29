Rapper Fetty Wap arrested on federal drug charges at Citi Field: sources

QUEENS — Rapper Fetty Wap was picked up by FBI agents on federal charges Thursday at Citi Field in Queens, according to law enforcement sources.

Fetty Wap, real name William Junior Maxwell II, was arrested in the late afternoon at the Mets ballpark, where he was set to perform as part of the Rolling Loud music festival.

The musician, a Paterson, New Jersey native, is now facing federal drug charges, law enforcement sources said.

He was scheduled to be arraigned late Friday morning, according to sources.

This is a developing story.