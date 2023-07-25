(NEXSTAR) — Call them iShoes? Or maybe even Air Jobs. Right now, Apple fans with a love for sneakers can snag a pair of ultra-rare shoes by Apple — Yes, that Apple.

But it’ll cost you a lot more than a new iPhone or MacBook.

World-famous auction house Sotheby’s is currently selling (not auctioning) a pair of men’s size 10.5 sneakers that were custom-made for Apple employees and given away at a sales conference in the mid-90s. The cost for the Omega Sports Apple Computer Sneakers is $50,000.

Sotheby’s tells Nexstar the shoes, which are in “new” condition in the box, are available for immediate purchase via the company’s Buy Now marketplace. As explained by the shoes’ listing, the rarity of the item majorly factors into the price.

“Having never reached the general public, this particular pair of sneakers is one of the most obscure in existence and highly coveted on the resale market,” Sotheby’s writes.

The rare pair feature Apple’s former rainbow Apple logo and also come with an alternative pair of red laces, according to Sotheby’s.

Sotheby’s explains that for these kinds of products that Apple created in the 1980s and 90s, the tech giant would seek help from brands to add its logos to merchandise. In this case, the Apple Computer sneakers were produced by the now-defunct Omega Sports retailer. The Greensboro, North Carolina, retailer only just ended operations this past April after 45 years.

Vintage Apple-branded clothing goes for high prices online across the board.

Currently, a circa-1980s vest by The North Face for Apple vest is priced at $500 on eBay. Another vintage Apple Computer letterman-style snap button jacket is priced at $150.