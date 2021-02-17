Recall Alert: Electric smoker poses shock hazard

BATON ROUGE, La. (BR Proud) — National Presto is recalling the Presto Indoor Electric Smoker due to an electric shock hazard. The maker said consumers should stop using the smoker immediately because the heating element/wiring is defective. The appliance prepares smoked meat, fish and vegetables.

How do I identify if my smoker is recalled?

The recall involves all units of the Presto Indoor Electric Smokers with model numbers 0601304 (black stainless steel) or 0601405 (camouflage). Consumers can find the model number on a sticker located on the underside of the smoker. “Presto” appears on the top of the digital display on the side of the unit. UPC codes 075741060132 and 075741060149 are also located on the packaging.

Presto Indoor Electric Smokers with model number 0601304 (black stainless steel)

Units were sold between June 2018 and Dec. 2020 by Shopko, Sears, Kmart, Belk, Veterans Canteen Store and other home appliance stores nationwide. They were also sold online at Amazon.com, Wayfair.com, Kohls.com and Walmart.com and retailed between $70 and $110.

Presto Indoor Electric Smokers with model number 0601405 (camouflage)

What do I do if my smoker is recalled?

National Presto is offering a full refund. Consumers may either contact the company directly or return the product to the store where it was purchased for a refund.

To contact National Presto directly, consumers should call the toll-free number, (833) 909-1524 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. CT, Monday thru Friday.

Consumers may also visit www.gopresto.com/recall or www.gopresto.com and click “Recall Alert” to complete the online registration form to apply for the refund and receive a shipping label.