Rep. Cunningham discusses the Great American Outdoors Act

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – The United States House of Representatives on Wednesday voted on the Great American Outdoors Act, a piece of legislation that U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham co-sponsored.

The act would permanently and fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund and address priority repair needs in our national parks and other land management agencies.

“What this bill does is it makes sure that money that is being earned from the oil and leasing sales that is intended for the Land Water and Conservation Fund goes directly into it and does not go into the U.S. Treasury,” Cunningham said.

U.S. Representative from Idaho, Mike Simpson, worked on the bill with Cunningham from across the aisle.

Rep. Cunningham said this bill will allocate billions of dollars to alleviate backed up projects and solving issues like flooding.

“Obviously by acquiring more green space and preserving these areas, it lessens the footprint on our Lowcountry and hence will help decrease flooding or at least try to stabilize it as we procure some more resources to beef up the infrastructure,” said Rep. Cunningham.

He went on to praise Charleston for its vision in keeping access to water open to the public and not just for condominiums and oceanfront homes.