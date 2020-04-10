Rep. Cunningham: IRS to launch online portal to provide direct deposit information for stimulus checks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The federal government says it expects to begin making payments to millions of Americans under the new stimulus law next week.

A document from the House Ways and Means Committee says the IRS will make about 60 million payments to Americans through direct deposit in mid-April. People without direct deposit information on file at the IRS may not get checks until as late as mid-August or September.

Representative Joe Cunningham on Thursday tweeted the IRS will also launch an online portal within the next week where you can provide your direct deposit information and track the status of your check.

“Once the IRS has the necessary bank information for you, the check can be deposited within days,” he said.

People with direct deposit information on file at the IRS could receive the payment by the end of the week of April 13, according to Vice President Pence.

Click or tap here to use the stimulus check calculator to see how much you should receive.